PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,273 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,273 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Flex by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEX opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,988,155.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,995 shares of company stock worth $318,636 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

