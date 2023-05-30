PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 794 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Unum Group by 123.9% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 498,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,187,770,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares in the company, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 18,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $786,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,960 shares of company stock worth $2,515,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Unum Group Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.70%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.