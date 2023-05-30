PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 695,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 326,828 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 510,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter.

MHD opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

