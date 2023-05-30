PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.48. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

