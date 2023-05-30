PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after buying an additional 1,289,765 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in KBR by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after purchasing an additional 434,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at $22,631,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in KBR by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 364,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in KBR by 612.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 345,191 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other KBR news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,850,216.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,100. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

