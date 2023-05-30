PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,240 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FIX opened at $150.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $156.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.14.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

