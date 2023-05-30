PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,540 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 98.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

DOCS stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

