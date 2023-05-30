PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 155,638 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Further Reading

