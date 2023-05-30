PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 162 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

