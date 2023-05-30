PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Incyte by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 212,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Incyte by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 38,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.