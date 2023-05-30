PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 307 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $159.35 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

