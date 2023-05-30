PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,200 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 500.9% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $38.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.35.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

