PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Pentair by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Pentair by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 562,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after purchasing an additional 109,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Pentair by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

