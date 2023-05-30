PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 443 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,823,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.68 and a 200-day moving average of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.87 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,465. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

