PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,910 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.9 %

FFIN opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.73.

First Financial Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

FFIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

In other news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. purchased 18,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,794.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 9,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $299,531.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,708.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Clark Nickles, Jr. acquired 18,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $481,555.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,794.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 41,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,342. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

