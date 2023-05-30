PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,242 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,987,000 after buying an additional 1,698,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 990,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,940,000 after buying an additional 814,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

