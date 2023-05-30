PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 48,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 17,403 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $841.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $985.20 million during the quarter.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -94.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Martha S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $68,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.