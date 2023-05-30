PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,801,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

NYSE:NIC opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. The company has a market cap of $948.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.63 per share, with a total value of $84,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,713.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,895 shares of company stock valued at $107,402 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

