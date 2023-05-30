PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GATX by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 489.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in GATX by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. Sidoti began coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

GATX Trading Up 1.6 %

GATX Dividend Announcement

Shares of GATX opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. GATX’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.