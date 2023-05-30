PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.47. 2,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF (PPSC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PortfolioPlus S&P Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.