Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE POST opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.