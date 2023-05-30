Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,425 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 597,247 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,425 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

