Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,879 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after purchasing an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth about $3,536,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $986.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.72 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

