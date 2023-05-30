Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,257 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $818,401.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SLCA opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.60.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

