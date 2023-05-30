Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 34,982 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 503,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,982 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 30.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $738,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $36,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 82.53 and a current ratio of 82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 236.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

