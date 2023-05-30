PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 78,107 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $3,184,080.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

