Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 11,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,052,697.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,779,155.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,585 shares of company stock worth $3,009,703 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.