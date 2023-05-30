RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $45,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROLL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.97. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.99 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

