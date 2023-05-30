Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.38. 487,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 384,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Rekor Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems ( NASDAQ:REKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 359.69% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rekor Systems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 71.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Further Reading

