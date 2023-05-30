Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TaskUs (TASK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) recently:

5/9/2023 – TaskUs was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

5/9/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00.

5/9/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00.

5/9/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $16.00.

5/9/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $16.00.

5/9/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $16.00.

4/21/2023 – TaskUs had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.50.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.98 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TaskUs by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TaskUs by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TaskUs by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

