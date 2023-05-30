Reviewing Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) and Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aisin has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Aisin pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Bank of Communications pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Aisin 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bank of Communications and Aisin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of Communications and Aisin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $77.53 billion 0.67 $13.69 billion $4.23 4.14 Aisin $34.87 billion 0.22 $1.26 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Aisin.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and Aisin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 19.02% 9.12% 0.72% Aisin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Aisin on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services. The company also provides corporate banking products and services comprising structured deposits and corporate certificate of deposits; syndicated loans and corporation overdraft services; wealth management services; investment banking and offshore banking services; corporate cash management and industrial chain financing services; structured deposits and wealth management products; and precious metal leasing, and precious metal and commodity trading services. In addition, it offers international banking services, such as corporate forex wealth management, document settlement, remittance and bill, and trade finance services; and interbank financing services. Further, the company provides financial leasing, trust investment, fund management, life insurance, securities dealing and brokerage, general insurance and reinsurance, debt-to-equity swaps, and financial products issuing and financial consulting services. As of December 31, 2021, It operated 248 branches in Mainland China; and 23 overseas branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions with 69 overseas operating outlets. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Aisin

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales. The Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. The Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. The Advics Group segment offers brake components. The Others segment engages in the civil construction and petroleum sales businesses. The company was founded on August 31, 1965 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

