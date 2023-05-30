ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 102,098 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,657.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,963,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,270.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWLK. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 41,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

