Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1,117.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 2.0 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

