Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Position Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 104,411 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $172,057,000 after buying an additional 19,015,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,848 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,861 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,907 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $223,031.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,627.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,410 shares of company stock valued at $589,861. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.77. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 68.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.79%. Analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

