Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 16.4 %

Shares of Rubicon Technology stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

