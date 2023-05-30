Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Saia by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Saia by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Saia by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $229.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Saia from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.60.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $284.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.75. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $306.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,996. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

