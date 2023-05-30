Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Position Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SCHE stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

