Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

