Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.76. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Insider Activity

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Articles

