Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 397.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Shutterstock by 214.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Shutterstock by 470.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $4,044,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,475,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock worth $5,104,640 in the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.5 %

SSTK has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.