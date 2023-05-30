Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 397.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 214.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

Shutterstock Trading Up 1.5 %

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 52,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,044,519.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,475,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,474,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $5,104,640 over the last 90 days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SSTK opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

About Shutterstock

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.