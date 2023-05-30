Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBNY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank stock opened at $0.13 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $226.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
