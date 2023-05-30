Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Shares Down 1.8%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 64,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 402,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Sio Gene Therapies Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sio Gene Therapies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 988,995 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $870,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 12,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focuses on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis, such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.