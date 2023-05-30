Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) fell 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.62. 258,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 416,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

