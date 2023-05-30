Skillsoft (SKIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect Skillsoft to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Skillsoft has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.38 million. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 124.10%.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Skillsoft has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 180.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

