SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.19.

NYSE SLG opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $62.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -145.74%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

