SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $62.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.61.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($2.05). The company had revenue of $223.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.56 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -145.74%.

In other news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.19.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

