Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Sleep Number stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $526.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Sleep Number Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

