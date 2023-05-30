Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 207,542 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,434,000. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $120.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,887 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.