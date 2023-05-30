SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 560,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,923,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SPTN opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.71. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

